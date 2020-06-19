Iraq opens the door for investments

2020/06/19 | 14:10 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, confirmed that one of the federal government's priorities is to strengthen relations with all countries.The statement came during a meeting with ambassadors and officers-in-charge of Asian, Australian and Latin American countries missions accredited in Baghdad.
Hussein said during the meeting that Iraq categorically refuses the interference in its internal affairs, stating that one of the priorities of the government is to maintain strong international relations and open horizons for cooperation to achieve common interests.The minister added that the government is seeking reforms in Iraq's economic system, opening the door for investment in Iraq.
Hussein said during the meeting that Iraq categorically refuses the interference in its internal affairs, stating that one of the priorities of the government is to maintain strong international relations and open horizons for cooperation to achieve common interests.The minister added that the government is seeking reforms in Iraq's economic system, opening the door for investment in Iraq.