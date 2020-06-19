WHO: a second wave of Covid-19 is not inevitable

2020/06/19 | 14:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed today, Friday, that the second wave of Covid-19 is not inevitable; contrasting its previous warning of a possible second wave of the pandemic."The situation today is not better than it was at the beginning of the year, while no vaccine or treatment were developed", WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told "The Independent".

"It is possible that, by fall and with the spread of seasonal flu, there will be a seasonal impact on Covid-19.



We are not yet sure that we will witness a second wave", he said.

According to Kluge, it is more likely that a second wave will occur in autumn, stressing the need to continue following the preventive measures, which limited the spread of the pandemic significantly.

WHO called for "pounding the alarm", as "Covid-19" is still in an active stage in several countries, adding that, "many countries are still facing an increase in the number of cases, such as North Macedonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan".