Baghdad operations commander passed away earlier today

2020/06/19 | 15:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Baghdad Operations commander, Major General Abdul Hussein Al-Tamimi, passed away, on Friday, from the complications of a brain hemorrhage he sustained earlier in May.

A source informed Shafaq news agency that Al-Tamimi passed away today in Turkey.



Al-Tamimi sustained a severe brain hemorrhage on May 25th; He was subsequently transferred to Turkey for treatment after his condition deteriorated, where he passed away.

Accordingly, Lieutenant General Qais Al-Muhammadawi was assigned to the position of Baghdad Operations Commander.