2020/06/19 | 15:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Two local officials reported, on Friday, that three citizens were killed by Turkish airstrikes targeting Duhok governorate.

shiladze administrator, Warshin Salman, confirmed that the Turkish airstrike resulted in 2 deaths.For his part, the district administrator of Kani Masi, Serbest Akrawi, said that locals found a body belongs to a citizen killed in the Turkish airstrike last Wednesday.