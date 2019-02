Giant tortoise thought extinct is found on Galapagos

2019/02/22 | 17:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Conservationists in the Galapagos Islands have found a gianttortoise from a species thought to have become extinct more than a century ago, AFP reported.The adult female tortoise was found on the island ofFernandina in the west of the Pacific archipelago, and is believed to be aFernandina Giant Tortoise, also known as Chelonoidis phantasticus, a specieslast sighted in 1906.The tortoise is believed to be about 100 years old. It wastaken by boat to the main Galapagos conservation center on Santa Cruz Island.The animal "exceeds 100 years" in age and is"a very old tortoise," said Washington Tapia of GalapagosConservancy, a US non-profit dedicated to conserving the Galapagos.The islands are best known for their unique flora and fauna,which inspired naturalist Charles Darwin to write his landmark 1859 study onevolution, “The Origin of Species”.Ecuador's Environment Minister Marcelo Mata announced onTwitter the discovery of a specimen "of the tortoise species Chelonoidisphantasticus, which was believed to have gone extinct more than 100 yearsago."A ministry statement said conservationists were hopefulother members of the species were on the island, judging by tracks and sporesthey found.Genetic tests will be carried out to confirm the tortoisewas indeed a member of the long-lost species, it said.The Chelonoidis phantasticus species is native toFernandina, which is uninhabited, topped by an active volcano, and one of theyoungest islands in the chain.It is one of 15 known species of giant tortoises in theGalapagos, at least two of which have already vanished.Any remaining Fernandina tortoises may be separated fromeach other by recent lave flows, researchers said.In 2015, the Galapagos authorities announced the discoveryof a new species of tortoise that they called Chelonoidis donfaustoi, namedafter Fausto Llerena, the park ranger who for 40 years looked after LonesomeGeorge, the iconic last tortoise of his Pinta species, who died in 2012.George became an icon of the islands, 1,000 kilometers (600miles) off the coast of South America.Scientists tried to save George's species by breeding himwith females from a related species, but their eggs failed to hatch. After hisdeath, his body was stuffed and is currently displayed at the Charles DarwinResearch Center in the Galapagos.Giant tortoises are believed to have arrived on the remotevolcanic island chain about three to four million years ago, borne by oceancurrents. With no natural predators, they spread across the islands and splitinto different species.Their numbers were decimated in the eighteenth andnineteenth centuries by sailors who took advantage of their ability to endurelong periods without food or water to use them as easily stored fresh meat onPacific voyages.Their numbers were also hit by invasive species such as rats,pigs and dogs, which eat their eggs, while other introduced domestic animalslike goats destroyed their habitat.In captivity, the giant tortoises can easily live to morethan 100 years.Scientists have discovered that the tortoises have geneticvariants linked to DNA repair, with healing power that enables their longevity.