عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Giant tortoise thought extinct is found on Galapagos
2019/02/22 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Conservationists in the Galapagos Islands have found a giant

tortoise from a species thought to have become extinct more than a century ago, AFP reported.The adult female tortoise was found on the island of

Fernandina in the west of the Pacific archipelago, and is believed to be a

Fernandina Giant Tortoise, also known as Chelonoidis phantasticus, a species

last sighted in 1906.The tortoise is believed to be about 100 years old. It was

taken by boat to the main Galapagos conservation center on Santa Cruz Island.The animal "exceeds 100 years" in age and is

"a very old tortoise," said Washington Tapia of Galapagos

Conservancy, a US non-profit dedicated to conserving the Galapagos.The islands are best known for their unique flora and fauna,

which inspired naturalist Charles Darwin to write his landmark 1859 study on

evolution, “The Origin of Species”.Ecuador's Environment Minister Marcelo Mata announced on

Twitter the discovery of a specimen "of the tortoise species Chelonoidis

phantasticus, which was believed to have gone extinct more than 100 years

ago."A ministry statement said conservationists were hopeful

other members of the species were on the island, judging by tracks and spores

they found.Genetic tests will be carried out to confirm the tortoise

was indeed a member of the long-lost species, it said.The Chelonoidis phantasticus species is native to

Fernandina, which is uninhabited, topped by an active volcano, and one of the

youngest islands in the chain.It is one of 15 known species of giant tortoises in the

Galapagos, at least two of which have already vanished.Any remaining Fernandina tortoises may be separated from

each other by recent lave flows, researchers said.In 2015, the Galapagos authorities announced the discovery

of a new species of tortoise that they called Chelonoidis donfaustoi, named

after Fausto Llerena, the park ranger who for 40 years looked after Lonesome

George, the iconic last tortoise of his Pinta species, who died in 2012.George became an icon of the islands, 1,000 kilometers (600

miles) off the coast of South America.Scientists tried to save George's species by breeding him

with females from a related species, but their eggs failed to hatch. After his

death, his body was stuffed and is currently displayed at the Charles Darwin

Research Center in the Galapagos.Giant tortoises are believed to have arrived on the remote

volcanic island chain about three to four million years ago, borne by ocean

currents. With no natural predators, they spread across the islands and split

into different species.Their numbers were decimated in the eighteenth and

nineteenth centuries by sailors who took advantage of their ability to endure

long periods without food or water to use them as easily stored fresh meat on

Pacific voyages.Their numbers were also hit by invasive species such as rats,

pigs and dogs, which eat their eggs, while other introduced domestic animals

like goats destroyed their habitat.In captivity, the giant tortoises can easily live to more

than 100 years.Scientists have discovered that the tortoises have genetic

variants linked to DNA repair, with healing power that enables their longevity.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW