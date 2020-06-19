Russian Covid-19 drug to be available in Iraq next week

2020/06/19 | 16:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment announced today, Friday, that the Russian Covid-19 drug will be available in Iraq by the end of next week.

The official Iraqi News agency quoted the minister of health, Hassan al-Tamimi, saying that, "the Russian drug is currently manufactured in Iraq and will be available by the end of next week".

Al-Tamimi added that, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi instructed stalled hospitals to resume their services".