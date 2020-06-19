Kurdistan reaffirms commitment to address the needs of sexual violence survivors

2020/06/19 | 18:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, reiterated, on Friday, the commitment of the region's authorities to meet the needs of sexual violence survivors.

"I salute the bravery and resilience of survivors, and their determination to overcome challenges".



Barzani said in tweet, on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Barzani added, "We reaffirm our commitment to address the needs of victims, especially Yezidi survivors of ISIS atrocities".