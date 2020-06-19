Iraq to put an end to interference in its affairs

2020/06/19 | 19:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs Fouad Hussein emphasized, on Friday, the necessity to work at both regional and international levels, to prevent other countries from interfering in Iraqi internal affairs and to protect sovereignty.

As by the ministry's statement received by Shafaq news agency, Hussein received a phone call, today, his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, who congratulated Hussein on his new position as Minister of foreign affairs.

Hussein expressed, "his aspiration to conduct a bilateral meeting in the framework of activating the relations between the two countries".

Hussein welcomed Cypriot companies and investors to work in Iraq which represents a promising investment environment, adding that, "Internal stability reflects on the stability of the region".

For his part, Christodoulides praised Iraq's effort to expand its relations with all Gulf states and neighboring countries, on the basis of the new Iraqi policy regarding international relations, pointing that tension between the countries of the region should be solved through dialogue and not interfering in the internal affairs.