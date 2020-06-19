Covid-19: 69 fatalities and more than 1600 cases in Iraq today

2020/06/19 | 20:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Friday, 69 fatalities and 1635 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry said that 11226 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 425192.

The newly diagnosed cases (1635) were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 302, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 177, Medical City 38, Najaf 75, Al-Sulaymaniyah 173, Erbil 47, Duhok 4, Karbala 67, Kirkuk 67 Diyala 44, Wasit 103, Basra 97, Maysan 110, Babel 154, Diwaniyah 64, Dhi Qar 63, Al-Anbar 27, Nineveh 8, Saladin 15.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 872 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 140, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 196, Medical City 37, Najaf 43, Al-Sulaymaniyah 23, Erbil 67, Duhok 4, Karbala 38, Kirkuk 9, Diyala 2, Wasit 69, Basra 43, Maysan 70, Babylon 46, Dhi Qar 25, Al-Diwaniyah 33, Al-Anbar 11, Nineveh 6, Saladin 10.

While 69 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 15, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 6, Medical City 9, Najaf 2, Al-Sulaymaniyah 7, Karbala 1, Kirkuk 4, Diyala 2, Wasit 3, Basra 4, Maysan 1, Babel 2, Al-Diwaniyah 7, Dhi Qar 4, Al-Anbar 1, Saladin 1.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 27352, while the total number of recoveries became 12205.



The total number of Inpatients is 14222, including 200 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 925.