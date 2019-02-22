Kurdish parties show solidarity ahead of Turkish elections

2019/02/22 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — Seven Kurdish parties finally signed off a protocol on Thursday to run for the Turkish provincial election as one list, expecting “a great victory.”The ceremony coincided with International Mother Language Day.“We are signing off an important protocol for the soul of this day. We are joining forces for the March 31, 2019 local election,” Pervin Buldan co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said in the event in Diyarbakir, thanking other Kurdish parties for their willingness for the alliance.The event was held at Kurdistan Democratic Party – Turkey’s (PDK-T) headquarters Diyarbakir (Amed) under the portraits of both late Kurdish leaders Mullah Mustafa Barzani and Qazi Mohammed. Kurdistan flag was also seen in the hall. “What is important for us is that our great victory in March 31 is relevant to the future of our people and will have impact on the next processes,” she added.In addition to the HDP and KDP-T, the alliance also includes the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), the Communist Party of Kurdistan (KKP), the Freedom Movement (Hereketa Azadi), the Revolutionary Eastern Culture Associations (DDKD), the Human and Freedom Party, and the Kurdish Democratic Platform (PDK).They made the initial deal in the beginning of January.
However, two other Kurdish parties — Kurdistan Socialist Party (PSK) and Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) — have announced they will field independent candidates for the March elections in some Kurdish areas.
Kurds tried many times in the past to form a complete alliance but failed due to political reasons. This seven-party alliance has given them hope that there will be a broader one in the future.
