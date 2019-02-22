Syrian Kurdistan administration says U.S. troop decision will protect area

2019/02/22 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Abdulkarim Omar, head of the foreign relations commission in the autonomous administration in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) speaks during a news conference in Qamishlo, Syria, September 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters
QAMISHLO, Syrian Kurdistan,— The Kurdish-led administration in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) that runs much of northern Syria welcomed a U.S. decision to keep 200 American troops in the country after a pullout, saying it would protect their region and may encourage European states to keep forces there too.
“We evaluate the White House decision … positively,” Abdulkarim Omar, co-chair of foreign relations in Syrian Kurdish region held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, told Reuters.
The White House announced the plans on Thursday to keep “a small peacekeeping force” in Syria, partly reversing a decision by President Donald Trump in December to pull out the entire 2,000-strong force.
Trump’s abrupt announcement of the pullout had been opposed by senior aides including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis who quit in response, and stunned allies including the Kurdish-led SDF, which fought against Islamic State with U.S. backing for years.
“This decision may encourage other European states, particularly our partners in the international coalition against terrorism, to keep forces in the region,” Omar added.
“I believe that keeping a number of American troops and a larger number of (other) coalition troops, with air protection, will play a role in securing stability and protecting the region too,” he said.
The SDF is led by a Kurdish militia, which Turkey considers an enemy. Kurdish officials had feared that a total U.S. withdrawal would create a security vacuum and allow Turkey to launch a long-promised offensive against them.
The Kurds, who seek autonomy within Syria, have made overtures to the government of President Bashar al-Assad, seeking security guarantees as Washington withdraws.
“I believe that these forces in this region … will be a motivation, an incentive and also a means of pressure on Damascus to try seriously to have a dialogue to resolve the Syrian crisis,” Omar said.
Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.
The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.
In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.
Since December 2018, Ankara has been threatening to launch a new offensive against the Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Turkey fears the creation of a Kurdish autonomous region or Kurdish state in Syrian Kurdistan could encourage separatism amongst its own Kurds, according to analysts.
Analysts believe that Turkey is using the YPG as a pretext to invade Syrian Kurdistan and to undermine the Kurdish autonomous regions.
