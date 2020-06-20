New Zealand to Close Embassy in Iraq

2020/06/20 | 05:30 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister, Winston Peters, has announced the closure of the New Zealand Embassy in Baghdad.
Mr Peters said: "This decision to permanently close the Embassy was not taken lightly and is in no way an indication of any change in the value that New Zealand places on its relationship with Iraq.
"The […]
