“The badge of life”.. How Iraqi officials shield off Covid-19

2020/06/20 | 15:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Covid-19 infection and fatality rates have been on the rise across Iraq for weeks, despite the preventive measures imposed by the authorities to contain the pandemic.

While the pandemic is receiving widespread attention in Iraq and the world, Iraqis in Basra are wondering why politicians do not contract Covid-19.

Iraqis believe that the pandemic is particularly haunting the lower classes, as it increases their burden by threatening their lives, while high-ranking state officials are hiding behind their "badges of life".

Abu Hassan, an owner of a tea wagon, told Shafaq News agency that, “senior officials in Iraq are importing special badges to protect themselves from Coronavirus (Covid-19).



These badges may be the reason behind their immunity, while we see the virus infecting presidents, ministers and high-ranking officials of major nations around the world”.



Abu Hassan continues laughing, “The pandemic runs from the Iraqi officials”.

The badges of life mentioned by Abu Hassan are nothing but the "portable eco air doctor" card that releases chlorine dioxide gas steadily to air.

Chlorine dioxide plays a role in sterilizing the air surrounding the person who is wearing the badge and shield microorganisms (germs, viruses, fungus…etc.) off him.

However, all rumors about the importance of this “Badge” are proclamations that were never scientifically proven.

Ahmed Ali, a pharmacist from Basra said that, "The demand to purchase Air purification badges has increased significantly in the city.



Some citizens even call it the Badge of Life", adding, "most of the buyers are wealthy people or senior state officials".

Basra is considered the main focus of Covid-19 pandemic in Iraq.



It registered 1,511 confirmed cases, including 25 deaths, 622 recovery cases and 864 patients still receiving treatment.

In total, Iraq registered 17,770 cases, including 496 deaths, 6,868 recovery cases, and 10,406 inpatients, including 111 in intensive care units (ICU).

Covid-19 infection and fatality rates are accelerating in Iraq despite the curfew, social distancing, markets lockdown, the ban of assemblies and the other preventive measures imposed by the authorities.



This raises concerns about the protection that many citizens cannot afford due to low income.

Um Hussam, a government employee said, "Some senior employees can easily buy those badges, but junior employees and many citizens cannot".



Adding that, "low-income citizens resort to medical masks and disinfectants to protect themselves", stressing that Increased demand on the Air-sensitizers is a result of the increasing infection rates.

The journalist Safaa Al-Fariji believes that, " Poor families are the hardest hit; in terms of infections and in terms of providing their daily sustenance", adding, " officials are buying expensive badges or necklaces from overseas to purify the air around them and protect themselves from being infected".

Al-Fariji continues, "There are officials who wear medical masks in front of the cameras then remove them behind the scenes.



What the Iraqis do not know is that those officials do not need the mentioned masks, as their expensive necklaces provide them with just enough protection”.