Covid-19: 40 officials into quarantine for contact with a confirmed case

2020/06/21 | 13:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Medical sources reported, today, Sunday, that two security personnel and 164 citizens tested positive for Covid-19 in Karbala and Dhi Qar, while a security member passed away from the complications of the virus in Wasit.

A source in Karbala told Shafaq News agency that, "multiple personnel of the provincial police tested positive for the virus today", noting that, "more than 40 members were quarantined for having a physical contact with the patients".

A medical source reported that, "164 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Dhi Qar", while the media department of Wasit Police Directorate announced the death of a Commissioner.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health registered yesterday, Saturday, 88 fatalities and 1870 new cases of Covid-19.



Those numbers are the highest since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.