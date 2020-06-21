KDP addresses the security forces after Al-Sulaymaniyah attack

2020/06/21 | 14:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The official of the fourth branch of Kurdistan Democratic Party, Saeed Salim, condemned, on Sunday, the repeated attacks on the party's headquarters in the Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

Salim said in a press conference, today, that, "these attacks represent a dangerous hostile act and have no relevance to the principles of national affiliation".

Salim criticized the local government's lax security measures despite the recurrent attacks, confirming, "In the past, we had a choice to strengthen security measures in the headquarters.



We hope the local government cooperates with the security forces, and that our future will not be similar to our past", Salim said.