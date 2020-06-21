Kurdisan's three presidencies to finalize the salaries problem

2020/06/21 | 16:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News /A meeting of Kurdistan's three presidencies is scheduled on Monday, to issue a final decision on the salaries and financial dues of the employees and workers in the public sector.

The decision of the previous federal government, headed by Adel Abdul-Mahdi, to cut off the salaries of the public sector employees and workers in Kurdistan Region, caused a crisis, especially in the light of Covid-19 outbreak, the drop in oil prices and the closure of border crossings.

However, Kurdistan Regional Government seeks through negotiations with the current Iraqi government, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to resolve disputes between both parties, especially the ones regarding the salaries and the export of oil.