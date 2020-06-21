Iraq purchases more than three million tons of wheat

2020/06/21 | 17:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Trade, announced on Sunday, that it has purchased 3.56 million tons of domestic wheat since the beginning of the current season.

The ministry said that it expects local production to reach six million tons, from April to May.

Iraq, a major grain importer in the Middle East, said in March that it will need to import 1 million tons of wheat this year, to boost stockpiles amid growing concerns that Covid-19 preventive measures would slow food supply chains.