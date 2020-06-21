Kurdistan MoH demands protection for healthcare professionals

2020/06/21 | 17:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan Region declared, on Sunday, that the past week witnessed multiple attacks on hospitals and healthcare institutions, calling upon the Ministry of Interior and Asayish Security agency to provide the necessary protection for healthcare professionals.

"Unfortunately, during a period of one week and for the third time in a row, hospitals and healthcare institutions are being attacked and physicians and medical personnel are being threatened and humiliated; the last of these actions was last night", the ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

"We announce to the public opinion that hospitals and institutions are public properties and holy places because, with the efforts of healthcare professionals, lives are being saved and many people are able to return to their families", the statement added.

The ministry added, "We call on the Ministry of Interior and the security services -police and Asayish- to do its utmost to preserve the lives of the physicians and healthcare personnel, prevent the recurrence of such incidents and take legal actions against the perpetrators".