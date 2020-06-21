53 fatalities and 8,000+ in Arab Gulf

2020/06/21 | 18:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ 53 fatalities and more than 8,000 cases of Covid-19 were registered today, Sunday, in the Arab Gulf states.

The Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia announced registering 3379 cases and 37 fatalities, raising the total number of cases and fatalities to 157216 and 1267 respectively.

While Qatar health Ministry registered 881 new case and 4 fatalities, bringing the total number of cases and fatalities to 18,952 and 98 respectively.

For its part, the UAE Ministry of Health announced the registration of 392 new case and one fatality.



Adding up today's statistics, the total number of cases rose to 44,925 cases, while the total number fatalities became 302.

Oman announced the registration of 3 new fatalities, bringing the death toll in the Sultanate to 131; while 905 new cases were recorded, bringing the total cases to 29471 cases.

In Bahrain, the Ministry of Health said that a single fatality was added up to the previous 58 death toll, while the total count of active cases is 5481.

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Health announced that 514 cases tested negative for their follow up, in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of recoveries to 31,240.

"Kuwaiti Health" registered 505 new cases today, for a total of 39,650 cases; while 7 new deaths were registered, for a total of 326 cases.