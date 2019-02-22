Saudi crown prince meets Chinese president, bags oil deal

2019/02/22 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met China's President
Xi Jinping on Friday and bagged a $10-billion oil deal, pressing on with his
diplomatic charm offensive in Asia following a global outcry over the Khashoggi
killing.Mohammed arrived in Beijing on Thursday following visits to
Pakistan and India, showing the world that his country still has allies after
the grisly murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul
consulate."China is a good friend and partner to Saudi
Arabia," Xi told Mohammed in a meeting in the Great Hall of the People."Saudi Arabia's relations with China can be traced back
a very long time in the past," the crown prince said."Over such a long period of exchanges with China, we
have never experienced any problems with China."He met with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng earlier on
Friday."Is the crown prince's tour symbolic of Saudi Arabia's
pivot to the East? Yes," Najah al-Otaibi, a senior analyst at the
pro-Saudi think-tank Arabia Foundation, told AFP."Riyadh wants to strengthen alliances in Asia –
especially now with the continuing fallout with the United States over
Khashoggi's murder and other issues, and attempts by the EU to put Riyadh on a
blacklist over money laundering allegations."Khashoggi, a fierce critic of the prince, was killed at the
Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October, a murder that tarnished the image of
the kingdom and of the crown prince in particular.Riyadh initially denied the murder, then gave several
conflicting accounts of Khashoggi's death, and now claims he was killed in an unauthorized
operation that did not involve Mohammed.The murder sparked global indignation, with US lawmakers
pushing for Washington to distance itself from the crown prince, but the White
House has maintained close relations with Riyadh, a major ally in the Middle
East.Separately, the European Commission wants to add Saudi
Arabia to a money-laundering blacklist of governments that do too little to
thwart the financing of terrorism and organized crime.But China is looking to strengthen its economic ties with
the kingdom, as Beijing pursues its ambitious Belt and Road trade
infrastructure initiative, while Riyadh rolls out "Saudi Vision 2030"
– the crown prince's major program to diversify the national economy away
from oil.Mohammed told the Chinese President they could join the two
projects "to realize more progress and jointly confront challenges".Vice Premier Han suggested during his meeting with the crown
prince that the two countries deepen partnerships in energy, infrastructure
construction, finance, and high-tech.Trade and securityRiyadh's national oil giant Saudi Aramco said it had signed
an agreement to form a Saudi-Chinese joint venture – worth more than $10
billion – to develop a refining and petrochemical complex in northeastern
Liaoning province.The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority also
announced the signing of 35 non-binding memorandums of understanding, including
deals related to energy, mining, transportation and e-commerce.China is Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner."As the kingdom diversifies its non-oil economy, it
needs a variety of other investors with technical expertise, including the
Chinese," Otaibi said."China steadfastly supports Saudi Arabia pushing a
diversification of its economy and societal reforms," Xi told Mohammed,
according to state broadcaster CCTV, adding he supported the hard work the
kingdom has undertaken to promote stability and safety at home.National security is a potential area of cooperation between
the Gulf state and China.The two countries should boost partnerships in counterterrorism
and law enforcement, and exchange experience on combating extremism, Han said
in his meeting with Mohammed, according to a report by the official Chinese
news agency Xinhua.The Saudis said they "firmly supported" Beijing's
efforts to keep the country secure, and opposed "interference by external
forces in China's internal affairs", Xinhua added, paraphrasing remarks by
the crown prince.Riyadh has remained silent over China's treatment of Uighurs
and other mostly Muslim minorities in the far-western region of Xinjiang.Up to one million Uighurs and other minorities are being
held in internment camps in Xinjiang as part of a draconian anti-terror and
anti-separatist campaign, according to estimates cited by a UN panel."China has the right to take anti-terrorism and
de-extremization measures to safeguard national security," Mohammed told
Xi, according to CCTV."Saudi Arabia respects and supports it and is willing
to strengthen cooperation with China," he said.
