Turkey refuses US criticism for its operations in Kurdistan

2020/06/21 | 19:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Turkish Ministry of foreign affairs spokesman, Hami Aksawi, rejected the American criticism to the Turkish army for carrying out the operations "Claw-Tiger" and "Claw-eagle" against the PKK fighters in Kurdistan Region and Nineveh.

In a statement issued statement today, Sunday, Aksawi stressed that, "the United States also classifies PKK as a terrorist organization.



However, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which claims to defend freedom of religion in the world, turns a blind eye to the practices of arms of PKK in Iraq and Syria".

"criticizing our country for fighting terrorism and serving the propaganda of PKK are shameful acts", said Aksawi.

USCIRF was established by the US Congress in 1998, sanctioned by both the Democratic and Republican parties, to make recommendations regarding religious freedom around the world.