Iraq extends flight ban until the beginning of July

2020/06/21 | 19:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Transport and Communications in Kurdistan Regional Government announced today, Sunday, that the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority decided to extend the flight ban period until the first of upcoming July.

In a statement received by Shafaq news agency, the ministry added that the decision includes all domestic and foreign trips in both Iraq and Kurdistan region and excludes flights of cargo planes, relief organizations, healthcare teams and flights of Iraqi citizens returning from abroad.