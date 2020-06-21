Covid-19: 87 fatalities and 1600+ cases in Iraq today

2020/06/21 | 19:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered today, Sunday, 87 fatalities and 1646 new cases of Covid-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq News, the Ministry said that 10027 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 445241.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 236, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 127, Medical City 16, Najaf 83, Al-Sulaymaniyah 245, Erbil 19, Duhok 2, Karbala 44, Kirkuk 49, Diyala 95, Wasit 209, Basra 83, Maysan 106, Babel 11, Al-Diwaniyah 114, Dhi Qar 164, Al-Anbar 28, Nineveh 11, Saladin 4.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 724 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 107, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 97, Medical City 19, Najaf 80, Al-Sulaymaniyah 4, Erbil 23, Duhok 12, Kirkuk 9, Diyala 1, Wasit 32, Basra 23, Maysan 116, Babel 65, Dhi Qar 111, Al-Anbar 7, Nineveh 2, Saladin 16.

While 87 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 31, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 10, Najaf 2, Al-Sulaymaniyah 8, Erbil 1, Karbala 2, Diyala 1, Wasit 6, Basra 4, Maysan 2, Al-Diwaniyah 4, Dhi Qar 15, Saladin 1.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 30868, while the total number of recoveries became 13935.



The total number of Inpatients is 15883, including 224 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 1100.