عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Palestinians protest in Gaza and Jerusalem, 1 killed
2019/02/22 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israeli gunfire killed a Palestinian teenager at a protest

along Gaza-Israel border fence, Gaza officials said Friday, as thousands in

contested Jerusalem descended on a section of a flashpoint holy site that has

been closed by Israeli court order for over a decade, AP reported.The Health Ministry said 15-year-old Youssef al-Dayya died

at a hospital shortly after he was hit with a gunshot in the chest. The

circumstances of his death were not immediately known, but it occurred when

thousands of Palestinians participated in protests along several sections of

the frontier, with dozens approaching the heavily guarded barrier.The ministry added that 30 protesters were wounded by

Israeli live fire in the weekly Gaza march.The protests in Gaza are mostly against the Israeli-Egyptian

blockade of the Hamas-ruled territory. Citing security concerns, Israel and

Egypt imposed tight restrictions on movements of people and goods in and out of

Gaza after the militant Hamas group wrested control of the territory in 2007.Hamas has arranged weekly demonstrations since last March to

protest the blockade and demand the return of Palestinian refugees to land in

what is now Israel.Close to 190 Palestinians, mostly unarmed, have been killed

by Israeli fire in the protests, and one Israeli soldier was killed by a

Palestinian sniper last July.Israel says it defends its frontier against breaches.

Critics accuse Israel of employing excessive force against unarmed

Palestinians.In Jerusalem, the eastern part of which Palestinians claim

as their future capital, protesters chanting “Allahu Akbar” streamed into a

sealed-off area of al-Aqsa Mosque during prayers Friday. Israeli police said

the crowds that gathered dispersed peacefully after prayers.Tension at the shrine has escalated in recent days. Similar

protests turned into scuffles with police earlier this week. Anticipating

unrest, police arrested 60 Palestinians overnight suspected of “causing

disturbances” and “inciting violence.”Israel blocked off a structure near the mosque, known as the

“Gate of Mercy,” in 2003 because it was home to a heritage organization

allegedly connected with a militant Islamic group. Israeli police accused the

Waqf, the Islamic authority that oversees the compound, of attempting to

“change the status quo” at the sensitive site by convening in the closed area

last week.The contested site, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and

by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian

conflict.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW