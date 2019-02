Palestinians protest in Gaza and Jerusalem, 1 killed

2019/02/22 | 20:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Israeli gunfire killed a Palestinian teenager at a protestalong Gaza-Israel border fence, Gaza officials said Friday, as thousands incontested Jerusalem descended on a section of a flashpoint holy site that hasbeen closed by Israeli court order for over a decade, AP reported.The Health Ministry said 15-year-old Youssef al-Dayya diedat a hospital shortly after he was hit with a gunshot in the chest. Thecircumstances of his death were not immediately known, but it occurred whenthousands of Palestinians participated in protests along several sections ofthe frontier, with dozens approaching the heavily guarded barrier.The ministry added that 30 protesters were wounded byIsraeli live fire in the weekly Gaza march.The protests in Gaza are mostly against the Israeli-Egyptianblockade of the Hamas-ruled territory. Citing security concerns, Israel andEgypt imposed tight restrictions on movements of people and goods in and out ofGaza after the militant Hamas group wrested control of the territory in 2007.Hamas has arranged weekly demonstrations since last March toprotest the blockade and demand the return of Palestinian refugees to land inwhat is now Israel.Close to 190 Palestinians, mostly unarmed, have been killedby Israeli fire in the protests, and one Israeli soldier was killed by aPalestinian sniper last July.Israel says it defends its frontier against breaches.Critics accuse Israel of employing excessive force against unarmedPalestinians.In Jerusalem, the eastern part of which Palestinians claimas their future capital, protesters chanting “Allahu Akbar” streamed into asealed-off area of al-Aqsa Mosque during prayers Friday. Israeli police saidthe crowds that gathered dispersed peacefully after prayers.Tension at the shrine has escalated in recent days. Similarprotests turned into scuffles with police earlier this week. Anticipatingunrest, police arrested 60 Palestinians overnight suspected of “causingdisturbances” and “inciting violence.”Israel blocked off a structure near the mosque, known as the“Gate of Mercy,” in 2003 because it was home to a heritage organizationallegedly connected with a militant Islamic group. Israeli police accused theWaqf, the Islamic authority that oversees the compound, of attempting to“change the status quo” at the sensitive site by convening in the closed arealast week.The contested site, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount andby Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinianconflict.