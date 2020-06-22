Iraq launches

2020/06/22 | 13:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Security sources reported today, Monday, the outcome of the initial hours of the three-axes military operation that aims to locate ISIS terrorists in the areas between Diyala, Kirkuk and Saladin.

The spokesman of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in Diyala, Sadiq al-Husseini, told Shafaq News agency that, forces from the police, army and seven brigades of Al-Hashd, launched today "Iraq champions" operation-phase three, to secure the areas linking eastern Saladin, western Diyala and southwest Kirkuk to eliminate the remnants of ISIS.

Al-Husseni announced the destruction of an ISIS den in “Albu Hathal” within an oil sector block containing supplies, explosive materials and narcotic substances, as well as clearing several villages and tens of kilometers.

Regarding Saladin Sector, Brigadier General Nabil Issa Al-Bashiri, told Shafaq News agency that, two ISIS dens were destroyed, west of Tuz Khurmato district, east of Saladin; as he confirmed the continuation of the operations.