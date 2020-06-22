KRG to send a delegation to Baghdad on Tuesday

2020/06/22 | 13:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani supervised today, Monday, a special meeting on the talks with the Federal Government.

In the meeting in which members of the negotiating delegation participated, discussions were held on the latest results of the talks, and ways to resolve outstanding problems with the federal government under the constitution, with the aim of reaching an agreement that respects rights and entitlements of Kurdistan.

The President of KRG said during the meeting that, "We are ready to solve all problems with Baghdad and fulfill our obligations in exchange for securing our constitutional rights and reach a comprehensive agreement that satisfies both parties".

It was decided, at the meeting, to send a high-level delegation to Baghdad headed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, on Tuesday.

This comes after talks conducted by the President of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, in Baghdad with the three presidencies and leaders of the political forces to reach out a solution to the outstanding problems.

The President of the Kurdistan Region described the situations and challenges as harsh, and said, "Crises can be transformed into opportunities, cooperation and joint action to face the current difficulties in the country".

Barzani also asserted, "the willingness of Kurdistan Region to solve all outstanding problems and files with the federal government on the basis of the constitution and taking into consideration the federal system, rights, duties and current priorities of the citizens".

For their part, the Iraqi leaders and political parties described Barzani's visit under these circumstances, according to the statement as, "a promising step and a sign of a goodwill to solve problems", praising, "Kurdistan's readiness for dialogue".