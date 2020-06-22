Iraqi military delegation explores the Turkish bombing areas in Kurdistan

2020/06/22 | 13:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ An Iraqi military delegation visited, on Monday, the border region between Kurdistan Region and Turkey, on the sidelines of a military operation launched by Ankara.

A local official said that the delegation, headed by Lieutenant General Hamed Abdullah, the Commander of the Border Guards, checked the border areas where Turkish air and artillery strikes have been taking place for several days.

Abdullah added that the visit was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Interior of Kurdistan Region, to assess the situation in the border areas and to know how far the Turkish incursion got into Iraqi territory.

The Turkish planes had bombed a border village in in Duhok governorate, which caused panic among inhabitants.



No casualties were registered.

Turkish aircraft and artillery have been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan region since last week, as part of "Claw-Tiger" against (PKK) fighters.