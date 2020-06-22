34 Covid-19 cases in the Iraqi Parliament

2020/06/22 | 15:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Fatah MP, Haneen Al-Qaddo, revealed on Monday that the spread Covid-19 among MPs, may affect holding the session tomorrow, Wednesday, referring to news about 34 MP testing positive for Covid-19.

Al-Qaddo told Shafaq News agency that, "there is information that the number of employees who contracted Covid-19 surpasses 28, as well as more than 6 members of the Council of Representatives".

"There is a determination to achieve the quorum to the session next Wednesday, in order to be able to vote on the law of internal and external borrowing on time, since the payments of the employees and retirees are involved in this file", revealing that, "strict preventive measures will be implemented during Wednesday's session", Al-Qaddo said.