A Katyusha missile attack on Baghdad averted

2020/06/22 | 16:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced, on Monday, that a Katyusha missile attack, intended on Baghdad, was thwarted.

The cell said in a brief statement, reported to Shafaq News agency, that, "the security forces located a rocket launcher, loaded with two Katyusha missiles intended for launch in Al-Jihad district southwest of Baghdad".

The statement added that the security forces, "initiated the process of dismantling it".

Missile attacks, mostly by pro-Iranian Iraqi militants on Americans sites, became a repeated event for the past months.

The frequency of these attacks has increased since the assassination of both the leader of the Iranian "Quds Force", Qassem Soleimani, and one of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi leaders, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in a US airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.