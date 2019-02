Anbar police search displacement camps south of Fallujah for criminals

2019/02/22 | 22:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Anbar's police has launched a sudden inspectionoperation that targeted the displacement camps south of Fallujah to search forwanted criminals, a security source in the Anbar police command said on Friday.The campaign comes in conjunction with the intentionof the security forces to return dozens of displaced families to their originalareas after they were liberated from ISIS, the source said.Iraqipolitician Hameed al-Hayes, head of theAl-Anbar Salvation Council, said that over 800terrorists entered Iraq, particularly through the western desert of Anbar.