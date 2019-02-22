Anbar police search displacement camps south of Fallujah for criminals

2019/02/22 | 22:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Anbar's police has launched a sudden inspection
operation that targeted the displacement camps south of Fallujah to search for
wanted criminals, a security source in the Anbar police command said on Friday.The campaign comes in conjunction with the intention
of the security forces to return dozens of displaced families to their original
areas after they were liberated from ISIS, the source said.Iraqi
politician Hameed al-Hayes, head of the
Al-Anbar Salvation Council, said that over 800
terrorists entered Iraq, particularly through the western desert of Anbar.
