Anbar police search displacement camps south of Fallujah for criminals
2019/02/22 | 22:05
Anbar's police has launched a sudden inspection

operation that targeted the displacement camps south of Fallujah to search for

wanted criminals, a security source in the Anbar police command said on Friday.The campaign comes in conjunction with the intention

of the security forces to return dozens of displaced families to their original

areas after they were liberated from ISIS, the source said.Iraqi

politician Hameed al-Hayes, head of the

Al-Anbar Salvation Council, said that over 800

terrorists entered Iraq, particularly through the western desert of Anbar.



