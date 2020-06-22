Al-Kadhimi reveals the details of the

2020/06/22 | 17:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi revealed, on Monday, the details of the "white paper" prepared by the Council of Ministers that includes economic, financial and administrative reforms; while identifying 4 sectors to address in the current situation.

"Today, Monday, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Chairman and the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Economy and Investment, during which the white paper prepared by the Council of Ministers was discussed.



This paper includes economic, financial and administrative reforms, as well as plans and strategies to meet the challenges facing the country", as by a statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's office, and received by Shafaq news agency.

Al-Kadhimi said that, "His government prepared a "white paper" for the forthcoming reforms.



The preliminary recommendations discussed prior to forwarding it were taken into consideration", emphasizing the need for complementarity between the government and the parliament to support these reforms.

Moreover, He pointed that, "mismanagement and absolute dependence on oil revenues is what brought us to this situation.



We seek to address this situation by working to activate the sectors of agriculture, industry, tourism, investment and others to maximize the country's imports".