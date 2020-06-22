Covid-19: 67 fatalities and 1800+ new cases in Iraq today

2020/06/22 | 18:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered, on Monday, 67 fatalities and 1808 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that 10075 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 455316.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad /Al-Rusafa 125, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 320, Medical City 7, Najaf 67, Al-Sulaymaniyah 257, Erbil 63, Duhok 6, Karbala 82, Kirkuk 39, Diyala 42, Wasit 91, Babel 40, Basra 114, Maysan 148, Al-Diwaniyah 115, Dhi Qar 231, Al-Anbar 18, Al-Muthanna 21, Nineveh 11, Saladin 11.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 850 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 97, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 96, Medical City 13, Najaf 31, Al-Sulaymaniyah 5, Erbil 26, Duhok 3, Kirkuk 18, Karbala 3, Diyala 5, Wasit 41, Basra 87, Maysan 111 Babel 66, Al-Diwaniyah 72, Dhi Qar 150, Al-Anbar 10, Nineveh 3, Saladin 13.

While 67 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 17, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 4, Medical City 8, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 11, Erbil 1, Kirkuk 2, Diyala 2, Wasit 1, Basra 1, Maysan 6, Babel 3, Al-Diwaniyah 1, Dhi Qar 8, Saladin 1.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 32676, while the total number of recoveries became 14785.



The total number of Inpatients is 16724, including 222 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 1167.