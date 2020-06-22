Iraq mourns a symbol of the literary movement

2020/06/22 | 20:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities announced, on Monday, the death of Iraqi novelist Hamid al-Rabi'i.

"We received, with great sorrow and sadness, the news of the death of the storyteller and novelist Hamid Al-Rabi'I, who is one of the symbols of the literary and cultural movement in Iraq.



On this painful occasion we offer condolences to the Iraqi people, the cultural milieu, the family deceased and his fans," said Hassan Nadim, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

"The deceased had made great contributions to the novelist movement and a record of creativity and distinction".

The novelist Hamid al-Rabi'i was born in Wasit in 1951.



He graduated from the University of Baghdad in 1976.



He has been a member of the Literati and Writers Union in Iraq since April 1976, a member of the National Syndicate of Iraqi Journalists and the president of "Al-Sard" club.



