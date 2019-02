PUK, KTP affirm need to calm situation among political parties

2019/02/22 | 23:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The KurdistanToilers' Party (KTP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan affirmed on Friday the needto calm the situation between political parties in the Kurdistan Region.This cameduring a meeting between Kosrat Rasul Ali, deputy secretary-general of the PUK,and a delegation of the Kurdistan Toilers' Party headed by Balen Mahmoud."Asuccessful government needs a real partnership and active participation ofvarious parties," a statement issued by Ali's office said.PUKmember Areez Abdullah called for concluding a comprehensive national agreementin the Kurdistan region, which is not limited to two or three parties.