PUK, KTP affirm need to calm situation among political parties

2019/02/22 | 23:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kurdistan
Toilers' Party (KTP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan affirmed on Friday the need
to calm the situation between political parties in the Kurdistan Region.This came
during a meeting between Kosrat Rasul Ali, deputy secretary-general of the PUK,
and a delegation of the Kurdistan Toilers' Party headed by Balen Mahmoud."A
successful government needs a real partnership and active participation of
various parties," a statement issued by Ali's office said.PUK
member Areez Abdullah called for concluding a comprehensive national agreement
in the Kurdistan region, which is not limited to two or three parties.
