PUK, KTP affirm need to calm situation among political parties
2019/02/22 | 23:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kurdistan

Toilers' Party (KTP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan affirmed on Friday the need

to calm the situation between political parties in the Kurdistan Region.This came

during a meeting between Kosrat Rasul Ali, deputy secretary-general of the PUK,

and a delegation of the Kurdistan Toilers' Party headed by Balen Mahmoud."A

successful government needs a real partnership and active participation of

various parties," a statement issued by Ali's office said.PUK

member Areez Abdullah called for concluding a comprehensive national agreement

in the Kurdistan region, which is not limited to two or three parties.



