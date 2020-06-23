disclosure of detailed information between Barzani and AL-Kadhimi

2020/06/23 | 12:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Fares Issa, the representative of Kurdistan Regional Government in Baghdad, posted on his Facebook official page that during his last visit to the federal capital, the president of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, posed a question to the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, about the salaries of the region's employees.

Issa added, “As a part of his visit to Baghdad and his meeting with political parties, Barzani stressed that a common understanding must be reached to solve the outstanding issues between Kurdistan and the federal government, based on the constitution, in order to secure a bright future for the Iraqi people".

According to Issa, Barzani emphasized the willingness of Kurdistan region has shown to any cooperation that aims to solve all the issues between Erbil and Baghdad.