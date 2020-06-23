Covid-19: 8 fatalities and 250 new cases in Dhi Qar

2020/06/23 | 12:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A medical source reported, on Tuesday, that 8 Covid-19 fatalities were registered in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News agency that healthcare teams in Dhi Qar, also registered 250 new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak in the country reached 14785, while the total number of recoveries became 13935.



The death toll is 1167.