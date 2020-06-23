Iraqi government to impose a comprehensive curfew in Iraq

2020/06/23 | 13:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Parliamentary Crisis cell unveiled, on Tuesday, a proposal by the government to reintroduce a one-week comprehensive curfew to control the spread of COVID-19.

Iraq's Higher Committee of Health and National Safety is scheduled to hold a meeting today, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss health conditions and the battle against the pandemic in the country.

Cell member Abbas Aliwi told Shafaq News Agency that, “There is a proposal by some members to impose a comprehensive curfew for one or two weeks, after the high rate of infections and fatalities from the COVID-19".

Aliwi added, “Baghdad and some provinces are going through the most dangerous stage since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, especially after the number of cases exceeded 1500 daily".

The ministry of health registered, on Monday, 67 fatalities and 1808 new cases in the last 24 hours.



Meanwhile, Iraq plans to dispatch a medical team to Russia, to study "Avifavir", a drug used to treat COVID-19.



The drug will be available exclusively at official healthcare centers by the end of this week.