PUK reveals its position from reducing salaries in the region

2020/06/23 | 13:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan ended earlier today, Tuesday, a meeting that was devoted to discuss the internal situation in Kurdistan Region and the recently issued decision regarding the reduction of the salaries' funds.

An official communique was issued today, stating that the exceptional situation that Kurdistan, Iraq and the whole region are going through, the drop in oil prices and the outbreak of Covid-19, forced the government to take this difficult decision, in reference to the reduction of salaries financing.

The political bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan called on the delegation of Kurdistan Regional Government to head towards the capital, Baghdad, as soon as possible, to complete the negotiations with the federal government.

The communique demanded a position from Kurdistan Regional Parliament, as the highest legislative and supervisory institution, regarding the fate of salaries and financial dues of the employees.

On Sunday, KRG announced several decisions regarding employee salaries, indicating that it is decided to pay 79% of the salaries and allowances, excluding those whose salaries are less than 300,000 dinars.