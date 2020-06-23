US military official: Kurdistan is an important and strategic ally

2020/06/23 | 14:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received today, Tuesday, an American delegation headed by the Chief Defense Officer and the Military Attaché to the American Embassy in Iraq, General Ernest Tucker.

The two parties discussed the latest updates in Iraq, stressing the importance of joint coordination between Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.

The chief US defense official in Iraq stressed, that the United States continues to provide support to Peshmerga forces, which played a pivotal role in countering terrorism in the region, and praised the reform steps undertaken by Kurdistan Regional Government, especially the Peshmerga Ministry.

He said, "Kurdistan is an important and strategic ally of the United States in the region".

The President of Kurdistan Regional Government expressed his deep concern about the deteriorating security situation in the Kurdish areas outside the administration of KRG.



He also emphasized the necessity of activating the joint security coordination mechanism between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces to restore security and stability to those areas.