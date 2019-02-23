'Hundreds' of US troops to remain in Syria to fight ISIS - report

2019/02/23 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — US President Donald Trump has decided to deviate from a full troop withdrawal from Syria where "hundreds" of his forces will reportedly remain.“After studying it further, [Trump] has decided to take a different course," the Washington Post reported on Friday, quoting an unnamed senior defense official. The decision was made to ensure "campaign continuity."
Trump responded to the reports while speaking to reporters in the White House on Friday.
"I am not reversing course ... in the hours and days you'll be hearing the end of the caliphate," he said.He didn't provide specific numbers or a timeline."In the meantime we can leave a small force," he said.
Trump said the troops pulled out of Syria would be re-stationed around the world."They may be going to Iraq," Trump said because of a "large US base."Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan met with Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar and Gen. Yasar Guler, the chief of the Turkish General Staff on Friday at the Pentagon."The transition that we are working towards is stabilization and to enhance the security capability of local security forces. We'll do that as strategic partners," Shanahan told reporters.He added that the US mission in Syria remains to defeat ISIS.Akar reiterated they have no problems with Kurds, only "terrorists.""We have never, ever had any problems with the Kurds or any other entities in Turkey or outside Turkey in Syria," he said. "We are fighting against terrorist organizations."Trump announced in December that "all" US forces would be "coming back now."“We have won against ISIS,” Trump said in a video posted on Twitter. “Our boys, our young women, our men — they’re all coming back, and they’re coming back now.” Washington officially says it has 2,000 troops in Syria in the northeast and at the At Tanf base on the Iraq-Syria-Jordan border. Analysts say the presence is higher because of special operations, troop rotations, and the presence of contractors.Advisors, generals, security experts, and leaders from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have implored Trump to slow down any pull out, citing a likely ISIS resurgence.This week, SDF has battled ISIS in al-Baghouz, a town east of the Euphrates near the Iraqi border.
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — US President Donald Trump has decided to deviate from a full troop withdrawal from Syria where "hundreds" of his forces will reportedly remain.“After studying it further, [Trump] has decided to take a different course," the Washington Post reported on Friday, quoting an unnamed senior defense official. The decision was made to ensure "campaign continuity."
Trump responded to the reports while speaking to reporters in the White House on Friday.
"I am not reversing course ... in the hours and days you'll be hearing the end of the caliphate," he said.He didn't provide specific numbers or a timeline."In the meantime we can leave a small force," he said.
Trump said the troops pulled out of Syria would be re-stationed around the world."They may be going to Iraq," Trump said because of a "large US base."Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan met with Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar and Gen. Yasar Guler, the chief of the Turkish General Staff on Friday at the Pentagon."The transition that we are working towards is stabilization and to enhance the security capability of local security forces. We'll do that as strategic partners," Shanahan told reporters.He added that the US mission in Syria remains to defeat ISIS.Akar reiterated they have no problems with Kurds, only "terrorists.""We have never, ever had any problems with the Kurds or any other entities in Turkey or outside Turkey in Syria," he said. "We are fighting against terrorist organizations."Trump announced in December that "all" US forces would be "coming back now."“We have won against ISIS,” Trump said in a video posted on Twitter. “Our boys, our young women, our men — they’re all coming back, and they’re coming back now.” Washington officially says it has 2,000 troops in Syria in the northeast and at the At Tanf base on the Iraq-Syria-Jordan border. Analysts say the presence is higher because of special operations, troop rotations, and the presence of contractors.Advisors, generals, security experts, and leaders from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have implored Trump to slow down any pull out, citing a likely ISIS resurgence.This week, SDF has battled ISIS in al-Baghouz, a town east of the Euphrates near the Iraqi border.