Covid-19: 177 recoveries in Dhi Qar

2020/06/23 | 14:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Health sources said, on Tuesday, that dozens of Covid-19 patients achieved full recovery in two Iraqi provinces.

A source in the governorate’s health department told Shafaq News agency, “177 recoveries were registered in Dhi Qar".

Dhi Qar leads the Iraqi provinces in Covid-19 case counts.



Earlier today, eight fatalities and more than 250 confirmed cases were registered.

In the same context, the health department of Najaf Governorate announced that 88 patients were discharged home after achieving full recovery.