Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi arrests an ISIS terrorist in Kirkuk

2020/06/23 | 16:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The commander of the Northern Axis of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in Kirkuk said, on Tuesday, that an ISIS terrorist who was involved in killing, kidnapping and bombing innocent citizens was arrested earlier today.

Abu Rida Al-Najjar told Shafaq News agency that his forces arrested a "dangerous" ISIS terrorist, south of Kirkuk, indicating that, "we have been tracking the terrorist for more than a month".

"The terrorist is involved in major terrorist operations that included killing, kidnapping and bombing acts against security forces and innocent citizens on the outskirts of Kirkuk".

Some areas of Kirkuk governorate witnessed a re-escalation of terrorist attacks carried out by ISIS, resulting in dozens of causalities.