Iraq-Iran internet capacities cut by unknown parties

2020/06/23 | 17:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The General Company for Communications and Informatics revealed, today, Tuesday, that the internet capacities coming from Iran, through Badra port, were cut by unknown parties.

Ali Jawad, Director of Infrastructure at the company, told Shafaq News agency that the bulk of the lost capacities were compensated by other outlets, noting that, "work is now underway by the maintenance authorities of Wasit, for repairing the damaged parts".

The Ministry of Communications indicated that multiple parties are involved in internet capacities smuggling, noting that huge achievements were accomplished in the anti-smuggling operations.