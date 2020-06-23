Al-Kadhimi appoints a new spokesman

2020/06/23 | 18:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An informed source said, on Tuesday, that the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, issued a decision to appoint a new spokesperson.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency, that Al-Kadhimi assigned the journalist Ahmed Mulla Talal to the position of the spokesperson of the Prime Minister.

Since the formation of his government last May, Al-Kadhimi has made a series of administrative changes at high-level positions; most prominently the promotion of the well-respected Iraqi General Abdul Wahab Al-Saadi as a chief of ISOP.