Lebanon censors caricature of Iran's Khamenei in French weekly

2019/02/23 | 01:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Lebanon’sGeneral Directorate of General Security has censored a caricature of Iran’sSupreme Leader Ali Khamenei that was published in the French weekly CourrierInternational, Arab News reported.The directorate covered thecaricature with a sticker before allowing the publication to enterLebanon.The move has sparked a debate onsocial media, including criticism and questions as to whether the directorateis affiliated with the Shiite group Hezbollah, a close ally of Tehran.There were also questions as towhether such censorship would apply to other leaders who are caricatured by theFrench newspaper.Journalist Dima Sadek sharedthe caricature on social media in defiance of the censorship. Journalist DianaMoukalled wrote: “Censorship makes people more aware. The authorities arepresenting themselves as ridiculous, confused and absurd.”They and other journalists whooppose the censorship faced a backlash from Khamenei supporters, who describedthem as “puppets.”Socialmedia activists led a campaign to block Sadek’s accounts, accusing her ofdeliberately insulting religious figures.Ali Al-Amin, director ofAl-Janoubia news website, told Arab News: “Khamenei is a cleric but he dealswith public affairs. He’s a political figure and a state leader who’s active ininternational and regional politics. Therefore, he may get criticized orrepresented in a caricature, and whoever says he’s untouchable is wrong.”Al-Amin said: “There’sdiscretion in media censorship, and we don’t know what standards were used inthis censorship.”He added: “Lebanon will seemore restrictions on public freedom.”He criticized the use of asticker to cover the caricature, saying: “People in Lebanon wouldn’t havenoticed the caricature had the newspaper entered Lebanon as usual. No onewould’ve commented on it.”He added: “Newspaper readersare few and the majority of Lebanese readers turn to websites, so what was thepoint of censorship in this case?” The head of Lebanon’s Syndicateof Editors, Joseph Al-Qasifi, told Arab News: “Foreign publications, as well ascultural products such as films, are subject to censorship by the (directorate)before they enter Lebanon as per the Publications Law.”He said: “We generally sayfreedom of opinion and freedom of the press in Lebanon have to be protected.This is a sacred matter that’s stated in the constitution.”He added: “I think censorshipby the (directorate) needs to be amended in a workshop for the ministries ofinformation, interior and justice, because amendment requires issuing laws byParliament. As syndicates, we have an advisory role.”A source in the directoratesaid its head, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, “is strict when it comes to all thatcould affect Lebanon and it relations, and prefers to have the oversight bodycriticized over allowing conflict inside the country.”