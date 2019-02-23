عربي | كوردى
Lebanon censors caricature of Iran's Khamenei in French weekly
2019/02/23 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lebanon’s

General Directorate of General Security has censored a caricature of Iran’s

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that was published in the French weekly Courrier

International, Arab News reported.



The directorate covered the

caricature with a sticker before allowing the publication to enter

Lebanon. 



The move has sparked a debate on

social media, including criticism and questions as to whether the directorate

is affiliated with the Shiite group Hezbollah, a close ally of Tehran.



There were also questions as to

whether such censorship would apply to other leaders who are caricatured by the

French newspaper.



Journalist Dima Sadek shared

the caricature on social media in defiance of the censorship. Journalist Diana

Moukalled wrote: “Censorship makes people more aware. The authorities are

presenting themselves as ridiculous, confused and absurd.” 



They and other journalists who

oppose the censorship faced a backlash from Khamenei supporters, who described

them as “puppets.” 



Social

media activists led a campaign to block Sadek’s accounts, accusing her of

deliberately insulting religious figures. 



Ali Al-Amin, director of

Al-Janoubia news website, told Arab News: “Khamenei is a cleric but he deals

with public affairs. He’s a political figure and a state leader who’s active in

international and regional politics. Therefore, he may get criticized or

represented in a caricature, and whoever says he’s untouchable is wrong.”



Al-Amin said: “There’s

discretion in media censorship, and we don’t know what standards were used in

this censorship.” 



He added: “Lebanon will see

more restrictions on public freedom.” 



He criticized the use of a

sticker to cover the caricature, saying: “People in Lebanon wouldn’t have

noticed the caricature had the newspaper entered Lebanon as usual. No one

would’ve commented on it.”



He added: “Newspaper readers

are few and the majority of Lebanese readers turn to websites, so what was the

point of censorship in this case?” The head of Lebanon’s Syndicate

of Editors, Joseph Al-Qasifi, told Arab News: “Foreign publications, as well as

cultural products such as films, are subject to censorship by the (directorate)

before they enter Lebanon as per the Publications Law.”



He said: “We generally say

freedom of opinion and freedom of the press in Lebanon have to be protected.

This is a sacred matter that’s stated in the constitution.” 



He added: “I think censorship

by the (directorate) needs to be amended in a workshop for the ministries of

information, interior and justice, because amendment requires issuing laws by

Parliament. As syndicates, we have an advisory role.” 



A source in the directorate

said its head, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, “is strict when it comes to all that

could affect Lebanon and it relations, and prefers to have the oversight body

criticized over allowing conflict inside the country.”

