Lebanon censors caricature of Iran's Khamenei in French weekly

2019/02/23 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lebanon’s
General Directorate of General Security has censored a caricature of Iran’s
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that was published in the French weekly Courrier
International, Arab News reported.
The directorate covered the
caricature with a sticker before allowing the publication to enter
Lebanon.
The move has sparked a debate on
social media, including criticism and questions as to whether the directorate
is affiliated with the Shiite group Hezbollah, a close ally of Tehran.
There were also questions as to
whether such censorship would apply to other leaders who are caricatured by the
French newspaper.
Journalist Dima Sadek shared
the caricature on social media in defiance of the censorship. Journalist Diana
Moukalled wrote: “Censorship makes people more aware. The authorities are
presenting themselves as ridiculous, confused and absurd.”
They and other journalists who
oppose the censorship faced a backlash from Khamenei supporters, who described
them as “puppets.”
Social
media activists led a campaign to block Sadek’s accounts, accusing her of
deliberately insulting religious figures.
Ali Al-Amin, director of
Al-Janoubia news website, told Arab News: “Khamenei is a cleric but he deals
with public affairs. He’s a political figure and a state leader who’s active in
international and regional politics. Therefore, he may get criticized or
represented in a caricature, and whoever says he’s untouchable is wrong.”
Al-Amin said: “There’s
discretion in media censorship, and we don’t know what standards were used in
this censorship.”
He added: “Lebanon will see
more restrictions on public freedom.”
He criticized the use of a
sticker to cover the caricature, saying: “People in Lebanon wouldn’t have
noticed the caricature had the newspaper entered Lebanon as usual. No one
would’ve commented on it.”
He added: “Newspaper readers
are few and the majority of Lebanese readers turn to websites, so what was the
point of censorship in this case?” The head of Lebanon’s Syndicate
of Editors, Joseph Al-Qasifi, told Arab News: “Foreign publications, as well as
cultural products such as films, are subject to censorship by the (directorate)
before they enter Lebanon as per the Publications Law.”
He said: “We generally say
freedom of opinion and freedom of the press in Lebanon have to be protected.
This is a sacred matter that’s stated in the constitution.”
He added: “I think censorship
by the (directorate) needs to be amended in a workshop for the ministries of
information, interior and justice, because amendment requires issuing laws by
Parliament. As syndicates, we have an advisory role.”
A source in the directorate
said its head, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, “is strict when it comes to all that
could affect Lebanon and it relations, and prefers to have the oversight body
criticized over allowing conflict inside the country.”
