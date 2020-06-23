Covid-19: 84 fatalities and 1862 news cases in Iraq today

2020/06/23 | 19:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Tuesday, 1862 new cases and 84 fatalities of Covid-19, as well as 968 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement, that 10672 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests Thus, since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 465988.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 169, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 402, Medical City 15, Najaf 76, Al-Sulaymaniyah 262, Erbil 34, Duhok 3, Karbala 54, Kirkuk 50, Diyala 39, Wasit 38, Babel 45, Basra 138, Maysan 105, Al-Diwaniyah 125, Dhi Qar 225, Al-Anbar 15, Nineveh 5, Saladin 26.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 968 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 162, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 119, Medical City 10, Najaf 88, Al-Salulaymaniyah 4, Erbil 12, Kirkuk 19, Karbala 86, Diyala 2, Wasit 91, Basra 10, Maysan 92, Babel 51, Dhi Qar 177, Al-Anbar 9, Nineveh 9, Saladin 8, Al-Muthanna 19.

While 84 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 23, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 13, Medical City 1, Najaf 2, Al-Sulaymaniyah 5, Erbil 3, Karbala 3, Kirkuk 4, Diyala 3, Wasit 3, Basra 3, Maysan 2, Babel 1, Al-Diwaniyah 6, Dhi Qar 8, Al-Anbar 2, Saladin 2.

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 34502, while the total number of recoveries became 15753.



The total number of Inpatients is 17498, including 283 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 1251.