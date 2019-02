Fayadh, Jarba replaced, new names sent to Abd al-Mahdi: Saairun MP

2019/02/23 | 01:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- SaairunAlliance MP Mohamed al-Ghazi affirmed replacing the former candidates for interiorand defense ministries in the new government of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi in order to solvedisputes between political parties and help complete the government."Thenames that were previously controversial between the two alliances wereexcluded from the competition," Ghazi said."Thecandidates for the interior and defense [ministries], Faleh al-Fayadh and Faisalal-Jaba, were replaced with two new candidates," he stated, without namingthe new candidates.Thecommittee formed between Fatah Alliance and Saairun discussed four files,including the provincial elections, completion of the government formation, decidingon the presidencies of the parliamentary committees, and ending the terms ofthe acting officials, Ghazi said.Hesaid that the committee and the subcommittee charged with the completion of thegovernment agreed on introducing new candidates for the vacant ministries,adding that the names were handed to the prime minister.