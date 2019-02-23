Fayadh, Jarba replaced, new names sent to Abd al-Mahdi: Saairun MP

2019/02/23 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saairun
Alliance MP Mohamed al-Ghazi affirmed replacing the former candidates for interior
and defense ministries in the new government of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi in order to solve
disputes between political parties and help complete the government."The
names that were previously controversial between the two alliances were
excluded from the competition," Ghazi said."The
candidates for the interior and defense [ministries], Faleh al-Fayadh and Faisal
al-Jaba, were replaced with two new candidates," he stated, without naming
the new candidates.The
committee formed between Fatah Alliance and Saairun discussed four files,
including the provincial elections, completion of the government formation, deciding
on the presidencies of the parliamentary committees, and ending the terms of
the acting officials, Ghazi said.He
said that the committee and the subcommittee charged with the completion of the
government agreed on introducing new candidates for the vacant ministries,
adding that the names were handed to the prime minister.
