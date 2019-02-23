عربي | كوردى
Fayadh, Jarba replaced, new names sent to Abd al-Mahdi: Saairun MP
2019/02/23 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saairun

Alliance MP Mohamed al-Ghazi affirmed replacing the former candidates for interior

and defense ministries in the new government of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi in order to solve

disputes between political parties and help complete the government."The

names that were previously controversial between the two alliances were

excluded from the competition," Ghazi said."The

candidates for the interior and defense [ministries], Faleh al-Fayadh and Faisal

al-Jaba, were replaced with two new candidates," he stated, without naming

the new candidates.The

committee formed between Fatah Alliance and Saairun discussed four files,

including the provincial elections, completion of the government formation, deciding

on the presidencies of the parliamentary committees, and ending the terms of

the acting officials, Ghazi said.He

said that the committee and the subcommittee charged with the completion of the

government agreed on introducing new candidates for the vacant ministries,

adding that the names were handed to the prime minister.



