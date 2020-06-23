Hussein's first foreign stop:

2020/06/23 | 22:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Iraqi minister of foreign affairs Fouad Hussein revealed, on Monday, his first foreign destinations after assuming the office of the ministry.

Hussein said in a press statement, received by Shafaq News Agency that, “My first foreign visits will be to Tehran and Riyadh to strengthen bilateral relations and open up prospects for cooperation to pursue the common interests".

Hussein announced in his first statement after taking office, on June 7, that his ministry would continue to build balanced relations that serve Iraq's interests.