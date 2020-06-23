Kurdistan region: 48 hours of total curfew

2020/06/23 | 22:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news / The department of Chemchemal District, in al- Sulaymaniyah, announced, Tuesday, a total curfew in the district for 48 hours as part of the protective measures against Covid-19.

Chemchemal district commissioner, Ramk Ramadan, said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency that, "A total curfew will be imposed, next Thursday and Friday in the district, in cooperation with the security services".

Ramadan indicated that, "similar operations will be carried out in Takya and Shorsh".