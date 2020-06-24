Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq to issue stamp in honor of beloved footballer who died from COVID-19
2020/06/24 | 01:00 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Celebrated Iraqi soccer player Ahmed Radhi, who died of coronavirus-related complications in Baghdad on June 21, 2020.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq